93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Family members joined 93-year-old Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright to speak about the lawsuit over her Jonesville Road home, which she says has been with her family since the end of the Civil War.

Developer Bailey Point Investment Group filed a suit against Wright last month over the location of her home’s back porch, which they say encroaches upon the land they are building on. Wright’s granddaughter said they already paid thousands of dollars to remove a satellite dish and storage shed before being sued over the porch.

Wright says her home is a key gathering place for her family, which includes 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

“This property is more than that, as far as our family is concerned, it’s like a sanctuary, you know, we come to grandma’s house for holidays, you know, fellowship anything, funerals, barbecues, you know, to try to take that way is taking it away from our entire family and all our descendants, and I think it’s just in poor taste,” said Charise Graves, Wright’s granddaughter.

Wright is being defended by civil rights attorney and former South Carolina state legislator Bakari Sellers, who says the developer did not respond to his requests for communication.

