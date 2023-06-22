18-year-old accused of stealing truck, ATV, handgun in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly stealing two vehicles and a firearm in Horry County.

Records show Will Locklair, of Effingham, was arrested after leading police on a chase in the Nichols area late Wednesday.

According to police reports and warrants obtained by WMBF News, the Horry County Police Department received a call about a suspicious person going up to homes on Pearl Road in Galivants Ferry and asking for a ride to Walmart.

As an officer was investigating, they found a 2023 Can-Am side-by-side wrecked in a ditch nearby. Police were eventually able to locate the owner of the Can-Am.

The Can-Am owner said someone, who police later identified as Locklair, allegedly entered their garage and took the ATV before wrecking it. The crash caused an estimated $5,000 worth of damage.

A different person then told an officer that they were woken up to hear a vehicle in their yard, later realizing it was their work truck. The police report states Locklair drove off in the 2020 Chevy Silverado but was tracked heading down Nichols Highway. Police were eventually able to catch up with the truck, but Locklair tried to get away and ran into a ditch.

Police said Locklair then got out and ran through a field and into some woods. An officer found Locklair with a handgun, but he threw it to the side of the ground and was arrested.

An arrest warrant also states the handgun was stolen from a different truck on Pearl Road.

Records show Locklear s charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny, unlawful carrying of a pistol, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious damage. He’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday evening.

