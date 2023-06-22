Submit a Tip
1 killed in Thursday morning I-95 crash, roadway reopens

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person has died after the early morning I-95 crash that brought traffic to a standstill, according to the Dillon County Coroner’s Office.

It happened at 2:20 a.m. on the southbound side of the interstate about five miles south of exit 181A, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says.

For much of the morning, all lanes of the interstate were closed. The crash was cleared at 12:37 p.m., SCDOT says.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley confirmed that one person died in the crash.

Grimsley has not yet released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

