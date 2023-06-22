1 hurt, camper destroyed after ‘apparent’ explosion in Surfside Beach area

Submit a Tip
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating what they are calling an “apparent” explosion that left one person hurt and a camper destroyed.

The fire rescue was called out at 10:35 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at the 5000 block of S. Kings Highway.

After the explosion, one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately available.

In addition to the destroyed camper, two other campers were damaged.

The Surfside Fire Department and the Horry County Police Department also responded to the scene.

Fire officials are still working to determine the cause.

