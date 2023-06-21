Who’s Next: Dr. Jessica Greene shakes up how kids open up about mental health

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For this month on “Who’s Next?” we’re highlighting Dr. Jessica Greene, a Grand Strand woman shaking up how your kids open up about their mental health and leading volunteer boards across town.

Be it speaking life into youth, being a boss in the boardroom or flicking it up at a Grand Strand celebration, you’ve likely seen, heard or felt the effects of the community-driven force behind Greene.

“People always ask why I do so much,” Greene said. “It’s because I love what I do.”

The Sumter native made her journey to the Grand Strand through a track and field scholarship at Coastal Carolina University, but she didn’t come alone.

“Me and my sister was a package deal,” she joked.

Greene graduated from CCU with a degree in psychology with the hopes of addressing depression and anxiety in our youth.

After losing her dad just 15 months after birth, she credits the “collateral beauty” of her veteran dad’s courage and a strong black mother as her launching pad.

It’s those teachings Greene shared in her 14-year career with Horry County Schools and continues in her own private practice, her service with several prominent volunteer organizations, and the love she pours into our community.

“Through my lived experiences and my circumstances, I didn’t allow it to determine who I was, who I am now, or where I’m going,” Greene said.

