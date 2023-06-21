Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Two men to be sentenced in robbing, killing of Andrews postal carrier

Trevor Seward (left) and Jerome Davis (right) are scheduled to appear in Florence on Thursday...
Trevor Seward (left) and Jerome Davis (right) are scheduled to appear in Florence on Thursday for the hearing.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - Two Andrews men will hear their fate as they appear in a federal courtroom to be sentenced for their roles in the 2019 robbing and killing of a postal carrier.

Trevor Seward and Jerome Davis are scheduled to appear in Florence on Thursday for the hearing.

Seward, who was convicted of murder and robbery, will be sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Davis, who pleaded guilty to his role in the robbery, will be sentenced at 2 p.m.

Prosecutors say that Seward and Davis were anticipating the delivery of two pounds of marijuana that was being shipped from California through the United States Postal Service.

Instead of delivering the package to Seward’s home, postal worker Irene Pressley put a form in his mailbox that stated he would need to go to the post office to claim the package. Seward confronted Pressley but still failed to get the marijuana package, and he went back home.

Moments later, he left his home with an AR-15 in search of Pressley. An hour later, he found her vehicle on Senate Road in Andrews and fired 20 rounds into the back of her car, shooting her multiple times.

Seward then took her car and drove it three miles away into a ditch.

He then removed mail from Pressley’s car and searched through packages for the marijuana package. The package of marijuana was later found on Senate Road where Pressley was shot by Seward.

Seward faces life in prison for Pressley’s murder and for the use of a gun in Pressley’s murder. He also faces up to 20 years in prison for the robbery, up to 10 for the illegal possession of a firearm and up to five for the marijuana conspiracy conviction.

Davis is facing up to 20 years in prison for the robbery and up to five years in prison for the marijuana conspiracy conviction, according to our sister station in Charleston.

