Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rep. Kildee introduces bill to provide access to health care for veterans exposed to PFAS chemicals

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - New federal legislation unveiled in Washington on Wednesday would require the Department of Veterans Affairs to cover health care for veterans with conditions linked to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (or PFAS) chemical contamination at military sites.

Exposure to PFAS chemicals has been linked to increased risk of some types cancer and other health issues. But Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI) says we’ve only learned about the full extent of what the exposure does to people in the last few years. Now he is trying to pass the Veterans Exposed to Toxic PFAS Act. It would allow the VA to provide medical treatment and disability payments for PFAS exposure at military bases.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI)

“What the legislation would do would be determined that those conditions related to our exposure would be treated as service connected issues, service connected health problems. That opens up access to immediate health care through the VA and also disability benefits that a veteran might be eligible for,” said Congressman Kildee.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash

Latest News

Rep. Kildee Introduces Bill to Provide Access to Health Care for Veterans Exposed to PFAS Chemicals
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Senator Warnock pushes for more mental health help in schools
Gov. Henry McMaster praised a U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a lower court ruling that...
McMaster issues statement on Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood ruling