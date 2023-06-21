Presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott holds Town Hall in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Presidential hopeful and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott drew in a large crowd, which stretched well outside the John T Rhodes Sports Complex Tuesday evening.

The campaign stop in Myrtle Beach was a Town Hall event hosted by Fox News Host Sean Hannity. Media was not allowed inside, but supporters of the Senator say they liked what they heard.

“He seems very honest and very likable and I hope the best for him,” said Don Easton.

18-year-old Hunter Lee says he is on board with Scott mainly because of his Christian beliefs.

“He hit on American principles, a biological man should not compete in a woman’s sport, he’s a very Christian man,” said Lee.

Military Veteran Ron Bixby said Scott made sense during the hour-long Town Hall.

“Everything he does is just straightforward, he’s clear and concise and everything you want in a candidate,” said Bixby.

Daryl Hill traveled from North Carolina to hear Senator Scott in the ticket-only Town Hall. He said he was very impressed.

“Senator Scott was talking about doing what needs to be done to turn this country around. We need to control our borders, we need to control the fentanyl, we need to take care of our veterans, decrease our taxes, be pro-business, he just had so many great messages,” said Hill.

Renee Hembree and her husband attended the Town Hall with high expectations.

“I just think he sounded strong and confident and aware of the issues. I agree with the first thing he said he would do when he gets into office. He wants to restore the pipeline,” said Hembree.

Charles Edison Chichester said he had done some research on Senator Scott, but his appearance at the Town Hall further impressed him.

“I was more impressed with him than I thought I would have been. His background and his vision is really good and I think would be really good for the Country,” said Chichester.

Following the Town Hall, South Carolina Democratic Party Chair Christale Spain released the following statement:

