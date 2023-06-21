Police: Man dies after reported drowning in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old man has died after police responded to a possible drowning Wednesday along part of the Grand Strand.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said officers were called to a possible drowning at around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.

At apx 12:30 we were alerted to a possible drowning nr the Shell RD beach access. We resp along w/ @MidwayFireResQ Male victim 70 yo was on shore being given 1st aid by good Samaritans. He was transported to Waccamaw Hospital where he succumbed to injs. Prayers for the family 🙏 — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) June 21, 2023

Police added that the man was on shore being given first aid before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No further details were immediately available.

