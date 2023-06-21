Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man dies after reported drowning in Pawleys Island

(MGN ONLINE)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old man has died after police responded to a possible drowning Wednesday along part of the Grand Strand.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said officers were called to a possible drowning at around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.

Police added that the man was on shore being given first aid before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash

Latest News

Crews respond to crashes in Conway, Surfside Beach areas
City of Georgetown
Georgetown to request state funding for new parking lot
Eric Dickey, Lindsay Hamilton
2 arrested, charged in connection to Florence County armed robbery
Officers were called out to the 800 block of Eastbrook Estates.
1 hurt in Marion shooting, police say