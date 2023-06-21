Police: Man dies after reported drowning in Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old man has died after police responded to a possible drowning Wednesday along part of the Grand Strand.
The Pawleys Island Police Department said officers were called to a possible drowning at around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.
Police added that the man was on shore being given first aid before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.
No further details were immediately available.
