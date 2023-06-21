Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A 70-year-old man has died after police responded to a drowning Wednesday along part of the Grand Strand.

The Pawleys Island Police Department said officers were called to a possible drowning at around 12:30 p.m. near the Shell Road beach access. Police were at the scene along with first responders from Midway Fire Rescue.

Chief Michael Fanning confirmed the man was attempting to rescue his 9-year-old grandson who had been struggling during a strong longshore current. While in the water the man began to struggle as well.

The 9-year-old was rescued from the water and a person on a paddleboard later found the grandfather in the water and brought him to shore.

Police added that the man was on shore being given first aid before being taken to a hospital, where he later died.

His grandson was also taken to the hospital for salt water inhalation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash

Latest News

Florida man accused of threatening victim with machete in Florence County
NOAA issues high rip current risk in Myrtle Beach area
Beloved community swan critically injured in alleged act of animal cruelty at Ocean Lakes Campground
Crews respond to crashes in Conway, Surfside Beach areas
Police: Grandfather dies attempting to rescue 9-year-old grandson from ocean