North Carolina Zoo announces name for giraffe calf

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WITN) -A baby giraffe born in May has been named in honor of World Giraffe Day.

The North Carolina Zoo has announced the name of their giraffe calf after suggestions were taken from the public. They chose “Fenn” after the founders of the Giraffe Conversation Foundation: Julian and Stephanie Fennessy.

Fenn was born May 20 and was six feet tall weighing 145 pounds, according to the Zoo. They expect him to reach full height by four-years-old.

Fenn’s name was chosen in celebration of World Giraffe Day, which is June 21.

The other names offered were:

Nelson: After Nelson Mandela.

Mosi: African name used for “firstborn son.”

Tamu: Swahili for “sweet”

Jackson: The calf’s dad is named Jack, “Son of Jack.”

Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

The zoo’s giraffe tower, what a group of giraffes is known as, now numbers five – males Jack, Turbo, and Fenn, and females Leia and Amelia.

