NOAA issues high rip current risk in Myrtle Beach area

(Hal Scheurich)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers are cautioned to stay out of the water on Wednesday.

NOAA upgraded the rip current risk to HIGH in the Myrtle Beach area until 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Dockery said a strong onshore flow and rough surf prompted the upgrade.

People are urged to avoid the water until conditions improve.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore. If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

