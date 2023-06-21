NOAA issues high rip current risk in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Beachgoers are cautioned to stay out of the water on Wednesday.

NOAA upgraded the rip current risk to HIGH in the Myrtle Beach area until 8 p.m.

Meteorologist Andrew Dockery said a strong onshore flow and rough surf prompted the upgrade.

A strong onshore flow and rough surf has prompted an upgrade to a HIGH rip current risk for the rest of the day. If you plan to head to the beach or know someone at the beach, make sure they know to stay OUT of the water. @jamiearnoldWMBF @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/hV8lQOq8jq — Andrew Dockery (@AndrewWMBF) June 21, 2023

People are urged to avoid the water until conditions improve.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t fight the current, but instead, swim out of it and then to shore. If you can’t escape the current, then float or tread water and call or wave for assistance.

