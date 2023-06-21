Grand Strand Humane Society considering options after withdrawing rezoning application for new facility

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A proposal to build a new facility for Grand Strand Humane Society in the Carolina Forest area was withdrawn earlier this week.

Heading into Tuesday night’s Horry County Council meeting, the plan was to defer the rezoning request for an extra 30 days. The plan was instead to allow the GSHS to improve the current plans and better accommodate those with concerns living near the proposed property.

GSHS President Jessica Wnuk said the deferral request was denied by county council, despite hundreds showing up in support of the humane society along with a petition with more than 4,000 signatures in favor of building off River Oaks Drive.

Wnuk says when they realized they wouldn’t have enough support from the council to defer, so they ultimately chose to withdraw their plans.

“We wanted the extra time to talk to these neighbors and correct any miss information,” said Wnuk.

Had the humane society not withdrawn the plans, Horry County Council could have voted down the rezoning request. It would’ve meant the organization would have to wait at least a year before bringing their plans back to the county council.

Wnuk feels like they’ve made great progress addressing the resident concerns over the last two weeks and aren’t going to close the door on the property along River Oaks Drive just yet.

“Right now we are not willing to close the door on anything and we remain open to any other type of property that might be brought our way,” said Wnuk.

While it could also be back to square one for the humane society they still plan to build a new multi-million dollar facility when the time is right.

For over a month, residents in the Waterway Plantation Community have tried to petition the plans.

It wasn’t because of what they were building, but where.

Wnuk says over the past two weeks they’ve been able to make great progress by connecting with these residents and addressing any of their concerns about animal smells and noises.

Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato says he’s not opposed to a humane society, but they need to find a location that makes sense for everyone.

“We’re just gonna take it day by day and continue to serve the animals and our community but we’re also going to remain open to any possibilities on the table,” said Wnuk.

The humane society says they will continue fundraising and campaigning to find a new home.

Meanwhile, GSHS will continue to work out of their two locations in Myrtle Beach and the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501.

