Georgetown to request state funding for new parking lot

City of Georgetown
City of Georgetown
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Georgetown says it will soon submit a request to a state agency to release funds for the construction of a parking lot.

Under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974, the city will ask the S.C. Department of Commerce/Grants Administration Division to release those funds. They will make this request on or around July 12 in order to help pay for a parking lot on Cleland Street.

The Cleland Street Public Parking Lot, according to officials, will have 39 “regular-sized” parking spots. In addition to the spots, the current concrete in the area would be removed for a new concrete driveway. Other plans include the city putting in an EV charging station and a perimeter security fence.

The city says the total cost for this project is $360,933, with potential commerce funds totaling $250,000. The project will have “no significant impact on the human environment,” according to officials.

Before the request is sent, the city will be taking feedback on the project. Anyone who sends a written comment to City Administrator Sandra Yudice by July 11 will be considered.

