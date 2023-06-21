Submit a Tip
Florida man accused of threatening victim with machete in Florence County

Charles Jameson
Charles Jameson(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a victim in the Pee Dee, according to authorities.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Charles Jameson, of Orlando, Florida, was arrested Sunday.

Investigators said the arrest stems from an incident where Jameson, allegedly armed with a machete, took the victim’s cell phone on East Palmetto Street. He’s also accused of threatening to harm the victim with the machete if they moved away.

No further details were immediately available.

Jameson is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and trespass after notice.

Online records show Jameson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center as of Wednesday without bond.

