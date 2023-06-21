FIRST ALERT: Daily showers & storms continue through the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our forecast remains unsettled for the next couple of days as that area of low pressure will continue to drift around the Southeast through the end of the week.

TODAY

Tropical moisture will bring rounds of showers and storms again today, but still will not provide a washout. If you had plans to be outside today, there will still be plenty of dry time. You will need to keep an eye on those showers & storms on the First Alert Weather App throughout the day, to make sure you stay dry. Plan accordingly!

The unsettled weather pattern continues today with the best chances LATE today. (WMBF)

High temperatures today will climb into the lower 80s under more clouds than sunshine. While rain is in the forecast today, we will see plenty of breaks and even some sunshine from time to time today. Isolated rain chances will continue this morning with the best chance for showers & storms arriving later in the day and toward the evening.

Expect the coverage in showers & storms to increase by this afternoon and into the evening hours. (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

Rain chances will continue to hover around 60-70% each day through the end of the work week. With so much moisture in place, the risk of showers & storms will be present at any time, day or night.

A few rounds of heavy rain will remain possible each day, but no significant flooding is expected. On average, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected through the end of the day on Friday. A few isolated amounts of 2 plus inches will remain possible in isolated areas.

1-2" of rain is expected through Friday. (WMBF)

With clouds and off and on rain at times, temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal each day with temperatures near 80 at the beaches and lower 80s inland.

THIS WEEKEND

That pesky area of low pressure will gradually weaken and drift to the northeast through the weekend. As a result, our weather pattern will transition back to typical summer weather by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will drop to 30-40% Saturday afternoon, with the best chances mainly later in the day and closer to the beaches. As we head into Sunday, we’re drier with just an isolated shower. Highs will be warm climbing into the middle 80s for the beaches and upper 80s inland.

Highs will be warmer for the weekend with a few afternoon storms around. We finally get back to a normal forecast for summer here in the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

