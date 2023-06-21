Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Bret is stronger this morning, another depression likely to form

Tropical Update
Tropical Update
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A TROPICAL STORM WATCH is out for Barbados, Dominica, Martinique and St. Lucia.

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 12.8 North, longitude 51.4 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Tropical Storm Bret is stronger this morning with winds of 60 mph.
Tropical Storm Bret is stronger this morning with winds of 60 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Bret is forecast to keep the tropical storm strength as it moves into the Caribbean.
Bret is forecast to keep the tropical storm strength as it moves into the Caribbean.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Some additional increase in strength is possible before Bret reaches the Caribbean Sea. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb.

Bret will no pose a threat to the Carolinas.

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

A tropical wave located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 70% for the next two days and 80% for the next week.

We continue to monitor a tropical wave just to the east of Bret. This is likely to become a...
We continue to monitor a tropical wave just to the east of Bret. This is likely to become a tropical depression later this week.

Our next name on the list would be Cindy, if this were to develop into a tropical storm later this week.

