Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Darlington woman arrested, charged for allegedly stealing over $10,00 from her employer

Margaret Heilman
Margaret Heilman(Florence County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 65-year-old Darlington woman has been arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies into breach of trust charges.

Along with the Darlington County deputies and SWAT team, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home at 1758 Potato House Road in Darlington Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Margaret Ward Heilman and charged her with breach of trust, $10,000 or more. Investigators said between June 1, 2019, and June 20, 2023, she is said to have allegedly converted money from Carolina Insulation Contractors Inc., her employer.

She is accused of using the money for her own personal use, such as paying for vehicles and other personal accounts.

It is unclear the exact amount of money Heilman is accused of taking from her employer.

Heilman is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where she awaits her bond hearing.

Additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash

Latest News

Florida man accused of threatening victim with machete in Florence County
Jeroid Price, 43, was convicted in the 2002 shooting death of Charleston native Carl "Dash"...
FBI adds $30K to reward pool for info leading to arrest of SC fugitive
Charles Jameson
Florida man accused of threatening victim with machete in Florence County
Eric Dickey, Lindsay Hamilton
2 arrested, charged in connection to Florence County armed robbery