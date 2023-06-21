Darlington woman arrested, charged for allegedly stealing over $10,00 from her employer

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 65-year-old Darlington woman has been arrested following an extensive investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies into breach of trust charges.

Along with the Darlington County deputies and SWAT team, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home at 1758 Potato House Road in Darlington Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies arrested Margaret Ward Heilman and charged her with breach of trust, $10,000 or more. Investigators said between June 1, 2019, and June 20, 2023, she is said to have allegedly converted money from Carolina Insulation Contractors Inc., her employer.

She is accused of using the money for her own personal use, such as paying for vehicles and other personal accounts.

It is unclear the exact amount of money Heilman is accused of taking from her employer.

Heilman is being held at the Florence County Detention Center where she awaits her bond hearing.

Additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.