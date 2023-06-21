Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina women’s soccer announces 2023 schedule

(Coastal Carolina University)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Jo Chubb announced the 2023 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 17 regular-season contests, eight of which will be played at home at the CCU Soccer Complex.

“We have a challenging and competitive schedule ahead of us in both the non-conference and conference portion of the season. We are excited to get back for preseason, hit the ground running, and enjoy every moment as a team,” stated head coach Chubb. “We know the ability and talent these teams possess, and that’s exciting for us. We’re ready for the challenge.”

“We have a nice slate of home games to begin the season, and we know our fans will be loud and be the support the girls need and deserve. #TEALNATION, we need you! See you in August!” Chubb continued.

The Chants will open the season at home on Aug. 6 in an exhibition match versus The Citadel and then will head south for another exhibition contest versus Charleston Southern on Aug. 12.

CCU will kick off the regular season in a four-match homestand versus UNC Wilmington (Aug. 17), Charlotte (Aug. 24), College of Charleston (Aug. 27), and North Dakota State (Aug. 31) before hitting the road to face the 2022 SEC Champions South Carolina (Sept. 3) and UNC Greensboro (Sept. 7).

A three-match home swing begins on Sept. 10 versus Stetson before Sun Belt Conference play commences versus the reigning SBC tournament champions Old Dominion on Sept. 17, followed by a matchup versus App State on Sept. 20.

The month of September will end with a road contest versus Georgia State on Sept. 24.

Coastal will have alternating home and away contests in October, starting at home versus Arkansas State (Oct.1). The Chants then travel to San Marcos, Texas, to battle Texas State (Oct. 5), before returning home to face the 2022 Sun Belt regular-season conference champions Georgia Southern (Oct. 8).

CCU will play at Troy on Oct. 14 and will return to the CCU Soccer Complex for its last home match of the year versus South Alabama (Oct. 19).

The Chants will wrap up the regular-season slate with a pair of conference road matches at Marshall (Oct. 22) and James Madison (Oct. 26).

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Tournament will take place in Foley, Ala., Oct. 29 – Nov. 5.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
Bhagavan “Doc” Antle
Virginia jury convicts Myrtle Beach Safari owner of wildlife trafficking
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash

Latest News

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans celebrate their win on Sunday night, clinching a playoff spot for the...
Myrtle Beach Pelicans head to playoffs for second straight season
Myrtle Beach Pelicans headed to playoffs for a second year in a row
Watch the final round of the U.S. Open on WMBF News
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star...
Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell majority stake in Hornets