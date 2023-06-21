Coastal Carolina women’s soccer announces 2023 schedule

CONWAY, S.C. - Coastal Carolina women’s soccer head coach Jo Chubb announced the 2023 schedule on Wednesday, which includes 17 regular-season contests, eight of which will be played at home at the CCU Soccer Complex.

“We have a challenging and competitive schedule ahead of us in both the non-conference and conference portion of the season. We are excited to get back for preseason, hit the ground running, and enjoy every moment as a team,” stated head coach Chubb. “We know the ability and talent these teams possess, and that’s exciting for us. We’re ready for the challenge.”

“We have a nice slate of home games to begin the season, and we know our fans will be loud and be the support the girls need and deserve. #TEALNATION, we need you! See you in August!” Chubb continued.

The Chants will open the season at home on Aug. 6 in an exhibition match versus The Citadel and then will head south for another exhibition contest versus Charleston Southern on Aug. 12.

CCU will kick off the regular season in a four-match homestand versus UNC Wilmington (Aug. 17), Charlotte (Aug. 24), College of Charleston (Aug. 27), and North Dakota State (Aug. 31) before hitting the road to face the 2022 SEC Champions South Carolina (Sept. 3) and UNC Greensboro (Sept. 7).

A three-match home swing begins on Sept. 10 versus Stetson before Sun Belt Conference play commences versus the reigning SBC tournament champions Old Dominion on Sept. 17, followed by a matchup versus App State on Sept. 20.

The month of September will end with a road contest versus Georgia State on Sept. 24.

Coastal will have alternating home and away contests in October, starting at home versus Arkansas State (Oct.1). The Chants then travel to San Marcos, Texas, to battle Texas State (Oct. 5), before returning home to face the 2022 Sun Belt regular-season conference champions Georgia Southern (Oct. 8).

CCU will play at Troy on Oct. 14 and will return to the CCU Soccer Complex for its last home match of the year versus South Alabama (Oct. 19).

The Chants will wrap up the regular-season slate with a pair of conference road matches at Marshall (Oct. 22) and James Madison (Oct. 26).

The 2023 Sun Belt Championship Tournament will take place in Foley, Ala., Oct. 29 – Nov. 5.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.