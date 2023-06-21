Submit a Tip
Celebrate the official start of Summer with the Summer Solstice Gathering

By TJ Ross
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Let’s join together to celebrate the Summer Solstice!

You will gather under the big beautiful trees at Unity Myrtle Beach for kirtan, movement, and ceremony.

All are welcome! Men, Women, and Children let’s gather!

Feel free to bring instruments: drums, shakers, etc.

The Summer solstice represents the transition from action to nourishment, which is exactly what the Sun gives us during the long nights of summer, both to our actual crops but also to the continual journey we travel from darkness to light.

This is a donation based event. Suggested donation: $15-35

Learn more here!

