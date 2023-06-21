‘Before the end of the season’: Surfside Beach leaders provide latest update on pier construction

Surfside Beach, S.C. (WMBF) - The town of Surfside Beach is one step closer to opening the pier destroyed in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

Town leaders met on Monday evening during the pier committee meeting. According to town officials, the intent of that meeting was to ensure all parties involved are on the same page.

According to the Mayor of Surfside Beach Bob Hellyer, the number one priority is to get construction on the pier finished so the city can take over.

While finishing construction would mark the end of one part of the process, Hellyer said there’s still more work to be done. This is something Public Works Director John Adair agrees with.

“As the construction company finishes off their checklist, we’re preparing,” said Adair. “The public space is ready for public occupancy as far as trash cans, bait stations, and fishing rod holders. All sorts of things you might expect to have.”

The rebuilding of the pier has been an ongoing project for more than three years. Last year, the town created a committee to help plan the pier. The committee is chaired by Robert Krouse.

Krouse said the purpose of the committee is to plan what will happen after the pier opens.

“We looked at the businesses that are coming in here and have been working with the town on those issues,” said Krouse.

Krouse continued to say that wait might soon be over.

“We should have people on there before the end of the season. At least to walk and maybe fish,” said Krouse.

But those hoping to shop along the pier might have to wait a little bit longer.

“The retail spaces will not open on day one of the pier being open for people to walk,” said Adair.

Nonetheless, Surfside Beach’s mayor said he’s excited to see the finish line in sight.

“This was a project that was supposed to take a year and a half and it’s been over three,” said Mayor Hellyer. “So yeah, we’re excited about being so close,” he continued.

Krouse also said the pier will be free to visit for the first 12 months. The town will then re-evaluate how much the pier is bringing in. The hope though, is to keep the pier free for all to enjoy.

