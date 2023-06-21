5 hurt after 5-car crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating a five-car crash in the Conway area that left multiple people hurt.

The Horry County Fire Rescue was called out at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday to a crash with entrapment in the area of Highway 544 and Jackson Bluff Road.

The fire rescue says five people are being taken to the hospital, and “critical” injuries have been reported.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area as lanes of traffic are blocked because of the crash.

The Conway Fire Department has also responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.