3 hurt in Highway 17 Bypass crash involving tractor-trailer, crews say
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were hurt after a crash along Highway 17 Bypass on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck in the area of Coventry Road in Surfside Beach just after 10:45 a.m.

The two-vehicle crash also involved a tractor-trailer, HCFR said. Those hurt were taken to a hospital, but no additional word was provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, while the Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

As of around noon Wednesday, drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

