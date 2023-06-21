2 arrested, charged in connection to Florence County armed robbery

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are behind bars in connection to a robbery in Florence County.

Eric Dickey, 28, of Timmonsville faces armed robbery and possession of crack cocaine charges, while Lindsay Hamilton, 36, of Hamer is charged with armed robbery.

Investigators said on Sunday the two robbed a victim at gunpoint at a location along Florence Park Drive.

They said during the investigation, Dickey was found with crack cocaine.

The two are being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

