14th annual Salute From The Shore returns July 4

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Independence Day tradition in South Carolina is returning on the upcoming holiday.

The popular Salute From The Shore military flyover will take off Tuesday, July 4, marking its 14th year.

Those along the beach will be able to spot military and civilian aircraft as they fly over the South Carolina coast from Cherry Grove down to Beaufort. In addition to F-16s and a C-17, this year’s event will also include two new aircraft including a Nanchag CJ-6 and a Focke Wulf FWP-149.

Organizers of the event also released a schedule, but those who want to watch are encouraged to arrive at their respective beaches early.

Salute from the Shore released its approximate start times for the upcoming 2023 flyover. (Salute From The Shore)

