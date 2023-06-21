Submit a Tip
14th annual Salute From The Shore returns July 4

File photo
File photo(Source: Salute from the Shore/City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An Independence Day tradition in South Carolina is returning on the upcoming holiday.

The popular Salute From The Shore military flyover will take off Tuesday, July 4, marking its 14th year.

Those along the beach will be able to spot military and civilian aircraft as they fly over the South Carolina coast from Cherry Grove down to Beaufort. In addition to F-16s and a C-17, this year’s event will also include two new aircraft including a Nanchag CJ-6 and a Focke Wulf FWP-149.

Organizers of the event also released a schedule, but those who want to watch are encouraged to arrive at their respective beaches early.

Salute from the Shore released its approximate start times for the upcoming 2023 flyover.
Salute from the Shore released its approximate start times for the upcoming 2023 flyover.(Salute From The Shore)

