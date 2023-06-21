1 hurt in Marion shooting, police say

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The Marion Police Department is looking into a Wednesday morning shooting that left one person hurt.

Officers were called out to the 800 block of Eastbrook Estates.

At the scene, investigators could not find the victim, but they say they found the place the shooting happened at. Cops were then told by dispatch that a gunshot victim just arrived at MUSC in Mullins.

An officer went and spoke with the victim, who police say gave conflicting stories about where the shooting happened. At the time, the victim, whose injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, could not provide any other information. He was later taken to MUSC in Charleston for additional medical care.

As authorities continued to process the scene, they found several fired shell casings, damage inside a home and a firearm.

However, as of now, no arrests have been made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.

