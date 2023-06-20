Victim of deadly shooting outside Lumberton mall identified, 2 subjects released

Submit a Tip
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - The name of the 18-year-old killed in a Monday night shooting outside of a mall in Lumberton has been released as police continue to search for those responsible for his death.

Doriane McRae of Lumberton died after being taken to the hospital, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Officers were called just before 6:30 p.m. to Biggs Park Mall on North Elm Street for reports of a person shot.

Police say McRae and another person walked out of the mall as people who were waiting in the parking lot began shooting at them. No one else was hurt in the shooting, according to the department.

After the incident, two people were detained. Police say they drove away from the scene and led law enforcement on a chase.

However, investigators claim it was determined they were not involved in the shooting. The 17-year-old driver will face charges in connection to the chase, while a 26-year-old passenger was released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Detective Charles Keenum at (910) 671-3845.

