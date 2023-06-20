Submit a Tip
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Darlington County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday night crash involving a pedestrian near the Darlington area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday night crash involving a pedestrian near the Darlington area.

It happened at 9:25 p.m. on US 52 near Parker Drive.

A 2008 Ford SUV was going south on the highway and hit a pedestrian, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The pedestrian was killed, and the driver of the SUV was not hurt, Pye says.

The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

