Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Tips to help save for summer fun

Consider setting up a separate savings account for a dream purchase
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The most popular budgeting plans all encourage people to set aside some money for fun and entertainment.

Buying a boat, pool, or jet ski is possible, provided you properly budget.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said budgeting where each dollar goes is especially true when planning a vacation.

“Put a little bit aside from every paycheck and really factor in where you’re going to go on vacation, how much it’s going to cost and figure that there’s going to be some things that come up, that are going to be more expensive than you thought they’d be,” Joyce advised.

Joyce said to consider having that amount automatically withdrawn each month.

He said you can set up a separate savings account solely for that special purchase you want to make.

NerdWallet has recommendations for banks that facilitate setting up multiple savings accounts.

Joyce said if you feel you’ve missed the savings window this year, you can always start saving now for your special treat next summer.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
Horry County police were called to Glenforest Road in the Carolina Forest area for a shooting...
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
File Graphic
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase

Latest News

Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Coroner identifies 20-year-old victim in Carolina Forest shooting
Report: Horry County man hands note demanding money to teller during bank robbery
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase
FILE - This undated photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
In race against clock, expanding fleet of ships searches for submersible lost near Titanic wreck