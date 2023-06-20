Submit a Tip
Report: Horry County man hands note demanding money to teller during bank robbery

Horry County police arrested a man who they said is connected to a bank robbery in early June.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police arrested a man who they said is connected to a bank robbery in early June.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Thomas Bradley on Monday and charged him with entering a bank with the intent to steal.

According to police reports obtained by WMBF News, Bradley walked into the Anderson Brothers Bank on Cloverleaf Drive in Longs around 8:30 a.m. on June 9 and approached a teller with a note, after handing the teller the note, he told her it was a robbery. The note read “empty the drawer” on one side and “50s and 100s” on the other.

The teller handed the money to Bradley and he left the bank with the money and note.

HCPD said no one was hurt during the robbery.

The reports state Bradley was able to steal about $2,800.

According to records, Bradley was arrested in January 2023 and faced several charges including second-degree assault and battery and grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He was released from jail a week before the bank robbery.

He is now at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set.

