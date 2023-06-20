Police make arrest in Horry County bank robbery

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police arrested a man who they said is connected to a bank robbery in early June.

Authorities arrested 52-year-old Thomas Bradley on Monday and charged him with entering a bank with the intent to steal.

HCPD said the arrest is connected to the robbery that took place on June 9 at a bank located off of Highway 9 East and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River.

HCPD said no one was hurt during the robbery.

According to records, Bradley was arrested in January 2023 and faced several charges including second-degree assault and battery and grand larceny of $10,000 or more. He was released from jail a week before the bank robbery.

He is now at J. Reuben Long Detention Center and no bail has been set.

