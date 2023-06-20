Police: 3 children inside car involved in deadly North Myrtle Beach crash; DUI investigation underway

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A two-car crash on Sunday night in North Myrtle Beach claimed a man’s life.

Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy announced a 41-year-old man from Longs died in the wreck on the bridge of Robert Edge Parkway.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said when crews arrived at the scene they found two cars heavily damaged.

Police said the driver of a black Lexus swerved into oncoming traffic and hit a white Nissan head-on.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews said the Lexus left the road and was over the guardrail resting on an embankment when they arrived at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus and the four passengers were taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police said the person who died was in the Nissan, along with a woman and three children. The conditions of the woman and children have not been released.

The name of the 41-year-old victim will be released once the family has been notified.

North Myrtle Beach police say while conducting an inventory of the Lexus, an officer found an open container of wine along with a cup in the cupholder.

Officers obtained a search warrant to draw the driver’s blood and conduct a felony DUI investigation

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.