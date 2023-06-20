North Myrtle Beach passes ordinance for new rules on scooters, e-bikes

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While taking a stroll, the last thing you want to do is trip and fall over a scooter or bike. That is why the city of North Myrtle Beach just put in some new rules that aim to keep the streets clear.

City spokesperson Ryan Fabbri said local businesses have recently complained about electric scooters and e-bikes being left on sidewalks and public right of way.

“It creates a problem for our pedestrian traffic for people walking just trying to use the sidewalk to get to businesses and other places,” Fabbri said. “Obviously, for people with wheelchairs, ADA, blocking access to certain businesses, so we felt it was something we had to address immediately.”

So, the city council passed an ordinance at its last meeting to nip the problem in the bud. The new ordinance makes it illegal to leave any scooters or e-bikes on sidewalks or public properties in the city.

However, the rule only applies to scooter or e-bike companies that do not have a business license or agreement to operate in the city.

Fabbri said companies outside the city that mainly use apps to rent out scooters or bikes are the ones responsible for them being dumped on sidewalks and public right of way.

He said he hopes the ordinance will help stop the issue and keep the streets safe.

“Operating a business in the public right of way that isn’t insured, isn’t properly licensed, obviously that can lead to problems, and the last thing we wanna deal with is somebody getting hurt,” Fabbri said.

If the city finds a scooter or bike left on the sidewalk, it will be impounded and held for 48 hours.

It will be released after proof of ownership, and a $100 fee will be collected.

For those who do not claim their ride within two days, the ordinance states the scooter or bike could be donated, auctioned off, or discarded.

The ordinance defines a shared mobility device as “any wheeled device, other than an automobile or motorcycle, that is powered by a motor; is accessed via an on-demand portal, whether a smartphone application, membership card, or similar method; is operated by a private entity that owns, manages, and maintains devices for shared use by members of the public; and is available to members of the public in unstaffed, self-service locations, except for those locations which are authorized by the city under a franchise agreement.”

