New search for actor Julian Sands on California mountain is unsuccessful

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — A weekend search for long-missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California’s massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Sands was reported missing in January after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe storms during winter.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the latest search was conducted Saturday by more than 80 search-and-rescue volunteers and deputies, two helicopters and drone crews.

Search teams were flown into remote areas and drones were used to search areas inaccessible to ground crews, the department said in a statement.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions,” the department said. “Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet (3 meters) of ice and snow.”

The department said it has conducted eight searches for Sands since January, and there have been eight other unrelated search-and-rescue operations in the Mount Baldy area.

Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance “A Room With a View.” He also had major roles in 1989′s “Warlock,” 1990′s “Arachnophobia,” 1991′s “Naked Lunch,” 1993′s “Boxing Helena,” and 1995′s “Leaving Las Vegas.”

