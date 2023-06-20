Myrtle Beach man accused of stabbing victim ‘multiple times’ in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man and woman were rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning after police said they were stabbed in the Forestbrook area.

Officers responded around 3:15 a.m. to Clay Pond Village Lane near Burcale Road for a domestic call.

Warrants state that 28-year-old Odane Aitcheson called 911 and stated “that he used a knife and stabbed a male victim multiple times and stabbed a female victim.”

An incident report shows that Aitcheson was arrested at the scene.

He is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

