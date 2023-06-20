HCPD: 1 hurt in late-night shooting in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting in the Carolina Forest area.

Police were called around 11 p.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Glenforest Road, near the Tanger Outlets off Highway 501.

Officers said one person was critically injured in the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

It’s not clear at this point if anyone is in custody.

Horry County police said there is no risk to the community at large.

