Grand Strand Humane Society withdraws application for rezoning at Horry County Council meeting

The location along River Oaks Drive has some living near the site concerned.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The application for rezoning a plot of land that could become the new home for the Grand Strand Humane Society was withdrawn during Tuesday’s Horry County Council meeting.

Prior to the meeting, GSHS asked for the vote to be deferred to the July 18 meeting in order to allow the organization to have more time to talk with neighbors of the potential new location and come to a new solution to issues that neighbors have with the new shelter along River Oaks Road.

“We have officially asked county council for a deferral to their July 18 meeting so that we can continue having these conversations with neighbors and so that we can continue working together to find middle ground and allow this project to move forward,” Grand Strand Humane Society Executive Director Jess Wnuk said.

Councilman Dennis DiSabato expected the request to defer and the first reading to be denied in Tuesday’s meeting.

However, during Tuesday’s meeting, the rezoning request was withdrawn and the council unanimously approved the request to withdraw.

WMBF News has reached out to Wnuk to learn more about the plans for GSHS moving forward and we’re waiting to hear back.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

