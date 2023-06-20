Georgetown County switches to ‘organic’ mosquito spray

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown County hopes you see fewer mosquitos this summer as the county tries a new spray they say is advertised to be safe for wildlife, pollinators and people.

The county’s mosquito control division is replacing its old spray with a new organic product.

This spray, according to the county, is more of a repellant than a poison. The county also says the product is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Minimum Risk Pesticides list, using ingredients like lemongrass, cedarwood, garlic and rosemary.

“It has some big advantages over the chemicals we used in the past,” Roban Mears Jr., who manages the county’s mosquito control operations, says. “The product we used in the past, you spray it, and it kills what’s flying, then dissipates. If it didn’t dissipate, it would continue to poison anything it came in contact with, including other insects, wildlife, pets and people.”

Unlike the old spray, Mears says the new one continues working even after it dissipates. Effects from the spray can last up to two weeks.

“Once it dissipated, that was it,” Mears says. “You didn’t get any more effect from it. It killed what it touched and didn’t hang around. These new products have residual effects, so they keep working.”

The county says the results are strong so far, with requests for mosquito control down compared to other years. In addition to the new spray, the county also added a new spray truck and two new drivers.

“We’re able to cover twice the area now that we were able to cover in the past,” Mears says. “We have a total of 41 spray routes. There’s no way we could hit them all every week, but now they can each get sprayed at least once every two weeks.”

For more information, including this week’s spray route, click here. To request mosquito control click here or call 843-545-3615.

