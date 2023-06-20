Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florida’s citrus crop shrinks to smallest in nearly 100 years

Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the...
FILE - Since Florida produces the most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.(Source: WINK/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The price of orange juice will be going up again after Florida farmers produced the smallest citrus crop in nearly a century.

It was a tough year for the state’s orange trees, which were hit by bad weather and an epidemic of disease.

And since Florida produces most domestic juice oranges, customers will be hit right in the wallet.

Those who can afford a gallon of juice, which retails for more than $10 right now, might notice it doesn’t taste as sweet.

That’s because nearly all of Florida’s groves were hit by the greening disease, which causes the fruit to be bitter.

And according to analyst, the U.S. will not be able to lean on Brazil for more oranges. That country’s production was also affected by bad weather.

Since orange production in Florida has been declining in the past decade, some farmers there are considering switching to other crops.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Georgetown County crash
File Graphic
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase

Latest News

Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase
A student from MS 447, The Math & Science Exploratory School, donates food items at Community...
Charitable giving in 2022 drops for only the third time in 40 years: Giving USA report
FILE - Andrew Tate touches his beard after leaving the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest,...
Andrew Tate is charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania
While taking a stroll, the last thing you want to do is trip and fall over a scooter or bike....
North Myrtle Beach passes ordinance for new rules on scooters, e-bikes