FIRST ALERT: Multiple rounds of showers & storms today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our unsettled forecast continues this week with multiple rounds of showers & storms not only for today, but for most of the following week.

TODAY

That area of low pressure continues to sit off to our west, ushering in plenty of tropical moisture and off & on showers throughout the day. Do not forget the umbrella or rain gear as you head out the door this morning. Many of you are already seeing some showers for that morning commute.

Rounds of showers & storms are expected today. While it won't be an all day rain, it's unsettled through the day. (WMBF)

Highs will struggle today. Between the clouds and off & on showers, we will only climb into the mid-upper 70s today. Remember that today’s rain will not be an all-day rain, but rather waves of scattered showers and storms. There will be plenty of dry time as well, if you need to get out for a little bit.

Off & on showers and storms throughout the day today. Rain chances are at 70%. (WMBF)

THIS WEEK

That cut-off low will continue to meander through the southeast this week. As it does so, southerly winds will continue to bring tropical moisture to the Carolinas and daily rain chances along with it.

We still don’t believe any day this week will be a washout. Time of sunshine will continue through the week with multiple rounds of showers & storms each day. Highs on Wednesday look to be warmer with some areas climbing into the lower 80s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies should give way to some sunshine in between rounds of showers & storms on Wednesday.

Our unsettled forecast doesn't end here. The rest of the week looks active and at times gloomy. (WMBF)

The same trend continues for Thursday & Friday with temperatures flirting with the 80s. A few spots could remain dry for one day and push into the low-mid 80s by the end of the week. Regardless, rain chances remain increased at 60-70% through the end of the work week.

THIS WEEKEND

Let’s not jinx it, but the forecast is looking better and better for the weekend. If that low pressure can move out of here, we should return back to a typical summertime forecast by the start of the weekend with afternoon showers & storms. This would result in more sunshine & highs in the mid-upper 80s for the weekend plans.

With the lingering moisture, we will keep rain chances at 40% for Saturday. Those chances decrease as we head into Sunday with just an isolated shower possible.

Improvements to the forecast look to arrive by the weekend with decreasing rain chances & increasing sunshine. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.