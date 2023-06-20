Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather pattern to finish the work week

By Jamie Arnold
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active and unsettled weather pattern will linger through the end of the work week with off and on showers and storms likely at times. Improving weather returns for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY

Low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to drift around the Southeast through the end of the week. This area of low pressure will continue to draw tropical moisture into the region and lead to periods of showers and storms.

Low pressure will continue to meander around the Southeast through the end of the week.
Low pressure will continue to meander around the Southeast through the end of the week.(WMBF)

Rain chances through the end of the week will continue to hover around 60% to 70% each day. With so much moisture in place, the risk of showers and storms will be present at any time day or night.

Unsettled weather remains in place through the end of the week.
Unsettled weather remains in place through the end of the week.(WMBF)

A few periods of heavy rain will remain possible, but no significant flooding is expected. On average, an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain are likely through Friday with some isolated higher amounts.

Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are likely with isolated higher amounts.
Another 1 to 3 inches of rain are likely with isolated higher amounts.(WMBF)

With clouds and off and on rain at times, temperatures will continue to run cooler than normal each day with temperatures near 80 at the beaches and lower 80s inland.

THIS WEEKEND

The area of low pressure responsible for the unsettled weather will gradually weaken and drift to the northeast through the weekend. As a result, our weather pattern will transition back to typical summer time weather by Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will drop to 20% to 30% as a few afternoon and evening storms will remain possible. Afternoon temperatures will return to the middle and upper 80s.

A return to more typical summer weather by this weekend.
A return to more typical summer weather by this weekend.(WMBF)

