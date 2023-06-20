FIRST ALERT: Bret forecast to become hurricane, keeping an eye on another chance of development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Bret continues to move to west this morning and is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2023 hurricane season. Meanwhile, we’re keeping an eye on another chance of development directly behind Bret as well.

TROPICAL STORM BRET

At 5 AM, the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 44.7 West. Bret is moving toward the west near 17 mph, and this general motion is expected to to continue for the next several days.

Bret continues to move to the west and is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2023 season this week. (WMBF)

On the forecast track, the system should be approaching the Lesser Antilles by late this week. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Bret could become a hurricane in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb.

Bret is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by Wednesday. (WMBF)

It’s important to note that Bret does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time!

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

Located directly behind Tropical Storm Bret, a tropical wave is located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear favorable for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form later this week while the system moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is at 60% over the next two days and 70% over the next week.

A second tropical wave is now at a high chance for development this morning. (WMBF)

Our next name on the list would be Cindy, if this were to develop into a tropical storm later this week.

