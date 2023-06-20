Submit a Tip
Coroner IDs 85-year-old pedestrian killed in Darlington County crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday night crash involving a pedestrian near the Darlington area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified the 85-year-old pedestrian who was hit and killed in a Monday night crash.

Joann Buie McKnight was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Coroner Todd Hardee. McKnight’s death has been ruled an accident, Hardee says.

The crash happened at 9:25 p.m. on US 52 near Parker Drive.

A 2008 Ford SUV was going south on the highway and hit a pedestrian, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The pedestrian was killed, and the driver of the SUV was not hurt, Pye says.

Hardee says since the death was ruled an accident, no further investigation will ensue.

