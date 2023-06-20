Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ashley Listrom

Ashley Listrom
Ashley Listrom(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ashley Listrom joined the WMBF News Team in May 2023 as a multimedia journalist.

Coming from Columbia, South Carolina, Ashley graduated from the University of South Carolina with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism.

During her time at USC, Ashley was part of Carolina News, where she reported sports and anchored. One of her most memorable moments with Carolina News was when she worked with the ESPN entertainment show, SEC Nation.

Ashley was recently named a finalist for the Society of Professional Journalism’s (SPJ) Region 3 Mark of Excellence Awards for General News reporting.

Ashley believes in community service and served in the AFROTC and Civil Air Patrol (CAP), the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. Within the programs, she held multiple leadership roles, including a Public Affairs Officer (PAO).

A fun fact about Ashley is she’s flown in more than 7 different types of aircraft, ranging from a C-17 Globemaster III to a Ford Tri-Motor.

Ashley never meets a stranger and can’t wait to give a voice to stories within the community!

You can connect with Ashley on Instagram and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Georgetown County crash
File Graphic
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase

Latest News

Erica Edwards
Erica Edwards
Dave Ackert
Dave Ackert
Ale Espinosa
Ale Espinosa
Makayla Evans
Makayla Evans