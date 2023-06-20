Submit a Tip
Apparent funnel cloud forms over Lake Norman, flash flooding reported Monday night

The reports came as heavy rain and storms moved through the Charlotte region.
An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman in the Cornelius area on Monday evening.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An apparent funnel cloud appeared over Lake Norman on Monday evening, pictures and video showed.

The cloud reportedly formed in the area of Spinnakers Reach Drive in Cornelius around 5:15 p.m., just as heavy rain and storms were moving through the Charlotte region.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed any tornados in the area, but did note there may have been a possible brief touch down near the lake on Bath Creek Drive in Mooresville.

Further east in Rowan County, flash flooding was reported in Mount Ulla and several trees and power line poles were taken down in Salisbury.

In Charlotte, thousands were without power as the rain and storms moved through. Additionally, nearly 600 flights were delayed and more than 50 others were canceled at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

Several counties, including Mecklenburg, fell under Tornado Warnings on Monday evening. A handful of Flash Flood Warnings were also issued.

More rain is forecasted to be on the way Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, potentially bringing several more inches of precipitation and causing more damage.

First Alert Weather Days have been declared through Thursday due to continued rain in the forecast.

Related: POWER OUTAGE MAPS: Real-time North and South Carolina updates

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

