Tabor City man wins $200,000 from scratch-off

Donald Spivey wins $200,000
Donald Spivey wins $200,000(N.C. Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Donald Spivey from Tabor City won a $200,000 prize from a scratch-off on Saturday, June 17.

Per N.C. Education Lottery, he bought the $5 Mega Bucks ticket at Minuteman Food Mart on North U.S. 701 Bypass in Tabor City and collected his prize Monday.

He took home $142,501 after state and federal taxes.

“I’m not far from retirement so that will be a nice bump,” Spivey said.

