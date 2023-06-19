Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

South Carolina Republican Party sets date for presidential primary

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) State Executive Committee voted unanimously on...
The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) State Executive Committee voted unanimously on February 24, 2024 for its presidential primary.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The date for the Republican presidential primary in South Carolina has been decided.

The South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) State Executive Committee voted unanimously on February 24, 2024.

“This will give our voters the chance to do what they do best - interact one-on-one with our candidates,” SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick said.

The filing deadline for candidates is October 31, 2023.

The filing fee costs $50,000 per candidate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rescue crews searched the Intracoastal Waterway after a jon boat crashed into a dock, causing a...
Coroner’s office identifies 24-year-old recovered in Intracoastal Waterway after boating crash
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
The National Hurricane Center shows that Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the Atlantic on...
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bret forms over Atlantic
Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Georgetown County crash
The unsettled forecast looks to increase for the middle of the week! Expect off and on showers...
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms this afternoon, rest of the week turns gloomy

Latest News

Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase
It happened at 9:25 p.m. on US 52 near Parker Drive.
Troopers: Pedestrian killed in Darlington County crash
File Graphic
Police investigating after 1 killed outside Lumberton mall; 2 in custody after chase
A drone picture of the crash scene on the Robert Edge Parkway bridge on Sunday night.
Police: DUI investigation underway following deadly North Myrtle Beach crash