Socastee Swing Bridge reopens after crews repair damage left by deadly crash

The Socastee Swing Bridge has been closed for a week after a deadly crash.
The Socastee Swing Bridge has been closed for a week after a deadly crash.(Source: WMBF News)
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Socastee Swing Bridge is back open after it was damaged in a deadly crash.

First responders were called to the swing bridge last week after officials said a car drove off of it.

The coroner’s office said 23-year-old Demeatrius Chandler Jr.’s body was recovered from the water.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the bridge would be closed at least a week after a section that supports the structure was damaged in the wreck.

The SCDOT announced it opened the bridge to car and boat traffic ahead of schedule on Monday.

“SCDOT appreciates the patience from our community members while this critical work was completed,” the agency said.

The Socastee Swing Bridge serves as a connector between Myrtle Beach and Conway. There are also businesses on both sides of the bridge.

People have posted online encouraging people to support the restaurants around the bridge that may not be getting as much traffic as usual due to the bridge closure.

Jerry Loiselle saw the post and drove 20 minutes to eat lunch and support the businesses.

“I think it’s important to support all local businesses because they’re mom and pops. Without the mom and pops, we wouldn’t have much of an economy,” Loiselle said.

Meanwhile, Marnie Kennedy, who owns The Porch and The Cooper House, said that the closure hasn’t had a big impact on her bottom line.

“If anything, if you ask our customers, they’re probably enjoying it because they’re able to get into our parking lot a lot easier without the westbound traffic from the bridge,” Kennedy said.

