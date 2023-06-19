SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Georgetown County.

Troopers were called Sunday to the intersection of Martin Luther King and Parkersville roads where a motorcycle and car collided.

Trooper Nick Pye said a Kia sedan was trying to turn left onto Parkersville Road when the driver hit the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where that person later died.

The coroner’s office has not released that person’s name.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.