Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

New program allows SNAP household members to enjoy museums and attractions around South Carolina

The Columbia Museum of Art is one of the EBT Perks partners as part of a new program that...
The Columbia Museum of Art is one of the EBT Perks partners as part of a new program that allows families who receive SNAP benefits to enjoy museums and attractions around the state.(WIS)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS), a new program allows families who receive SNAP benefits to enjoy museums and attractions around the state.

The program is called EBT Perks. DSS said SNAP household members get free or discounted admission to a number of venues and attractions when they present their EBT card.

Current EBT Perks partners include:

The Charleston Museum

The Columbia Museum of Art

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum

Sigal Music Museum

The Powder Magazine - American Revolution Museum

The Children’s Museum of the Upstate

Riverbanks Zoo & Garden - Columbia, SC

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keeping an eye on the tropics
FIRST ALERT: Increasing chance of tropical development
A Myrtle Beach family is desperately trying to find out what led to the hit and run death of...
Reward offered for information in deadly Myrtle Beach hit-and-run
Sunny Father's Day
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Father’s Day followed by a soggy week ahead
Deputies: 18-year-old shot at Marion County nightclub
A bride-to-be in Georgia sadly died on her wedding day.
‘I bawled and I lost it’: Bride-to-be dies on wedding day hours before ceremony

Latest News

The Carolina Brotherhood stopped at the North Myrtle Beach Police Department to honor fallen...
Carolina Brotherhood rides through Grand Strand to honor fallen officers
Myrtle Beach Pelicans headed to playoffs for a second year in a row
The group filled the Myrtle Beach Convention Center with people and emergency response vehicles.
Young firefighters, first responders make their mark at South Carolina Firefighters Association conference
File photo
Myrtle Beach to host annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday
Myrtle Beach to host annual Juneteenth celebration